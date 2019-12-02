Man charged with assault of women and child, violence at hospital

Temple police say that an incident that began as an assault at a home led to further violence at a local hospital and a Temple man going to jail.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to a location in the 1600 block of South 35th street about 11:00 p.m. Saturday and found that a 20-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child had been assaulted.

It was found that all three had been listed as protected in a judges order and that the suspect had violated that order.

The child was take to McLane Children’s Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Officers also noted that during the incident, the suspect had broken to windows at the residence.

Police located a suspect, identified as 21-year-old Carlos Joshua Maldonado at another residence near the 2300 block of Valley Forge Avenue.

Because he had received an injury to his arm when the windows were broken, an ambulance was called to have his injury evaluated.

While the ambulance was on the way, he was accused of threatening and spitting in the face of an officer.

He was then transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical center for treatment of his arm injury.

While at the hospital, he was accused of kicking a nurse.

After treatment he was taken to the Bell County Jail with Temple police seeking charges of violation of a magistrate’s order, assault causing bodily injury, injury to an elderly person, injury to a child, criminal mischief, harassment of a public servant and assault on a public servant.