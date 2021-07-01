Man charged with assaulting his father, threatening officer, damaging patrol car

A 23-year-old man with a previous history of family violence has been arrested again, this time on charges of assault of a family member, terroristic threat against a police officer and criminal mischief after a violent series of events Tuesday in Gatesville.

Papers filed with the court indicated the incident occurred in the 100 block of Willow Lane in Gatesville where officers responded to a call about an assault just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

While on the way, an officer spotted the man suspected of the assault walking in the 200 block of Meadowview Lane and tried to talk with him.

An arrest affidavit stated that he walked away and became belligerent to the officer, said he would fight the officer and took up a fighting stance.

After failing to respond to officer’s commands, a Taser was deployed and the man taken into custody.

As the officer arrived at the scene of the call, he learned that the suspect’s father had been punched repeatedly in the face and kneed in the ribs during an argument about having access to the suspect’s daughter.

The arrest affidavit stated that as the officer returned to the car to advise the suspect, identified as Antony Michael Ortega, that he was being arrested for assault family violence that he punched out the car’s window, sending glass into the officer’s face

He demanded to see his child or he would ” destroy the vehicle”, saying he would do harm to the officer and would kick him in the mouth.

Ortega was then placed in leg restraints for safety and transported to the Coryell County Jail.

He remained there Thursday on charges of assault of family or household member with previous conviction, criminal mischief, and terroristic threat against a peace officer.

By mid day Thursday, no bond had been set.