Man charged with assaulting his pregnant sister

A 26-year-old Temple man has been arrested by Temple police on charges he assaulted his own pregnant sister.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said officers had been called to the 2100 block of East Avenue K Thursday night about 8:20 p.m.

When they got there they found out that Darrius Davis-Lloyd had gotten into an argument with his sister and that things had escalated to becoming violent.

He was accused of pushing her to the ground causing injury.

No information was available regarding possible injury to the child.

Davis-Lloyd was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.