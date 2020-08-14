Man charged with attacking ex-girlfriend, smashing car windows

A 17-year-old Waco man has been arrested on multiple charges after his ex-girlfriend was attacked in her apartment and her car vandalized.

Kimoriun Demond Mitchell was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday night after police located him and served the warrants.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident occurred at an apartment in the 1200 block of Adams Street back on April 21.

The affidavit stated that Mitchell had gone to the victim’s apartment after learning that she was talking to another man.

She told him she would only talk to him outside but the affidavit stated he pushed his way into the apartment without permission, threw her on the floor, grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her.

He then left, but is accused of coming back a few minutes later and smashing out the back glass of the victim’s car.

Mitchell remained in the McLennan Count Jail Friday morning on charges of burglary of a habitation to commit assault, criminal mischief and theft

As of Friday morning bond had not been set.