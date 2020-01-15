Man charged with beating, choking girlfriend with child present

A McLennan County man is being held on charges he choked his girlfriend during what McLennan County deputies say was a violent argument early Wednesday morning.

William Joseph Engelke was booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was taken into custody at a home on Centerline Road near Speegleville.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated deputies were sent to the 400 block of Centerline about 1:50 a.m. and while they were on the way, dispatch was relaying what was being heard over the phone at the time.

The affidavit stated the dispatcher heard screaming along with a female saying ” leave me alone, please, please stop, he wouldn’t let me breathe” and “stop, stop”

Deputies arrived while still having information relayed to them and noted in the affidavit that while outside the door they could hear that a woman was in distress and that they could also hear a man who was upset.

Because of the situation, deputies made a forced entry into the house, and found Engelke, his girlfriend and a year-and-a-half-year-old child in the living room.

Deputies said they advised Engelke of his Miranda rights and took him into custody.

The affidavit said that while interviewing the victim, they were told she had been hit in the face with injuries visible,

She told deputies she was held against a wall and choked, then held on the floor, straddled and choked and had her head banged against the floor.

Engelke was placed in custody and charged with assault family violence, impeding normal breathing.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $5,000.