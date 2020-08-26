Man charged with beating his brother with metal bat

Waco Police report a man has been accused of attacking his own brother with a metal baseball bat during an incident back in July.

Jeremy Jason Watkins was located and booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday with his bond set at $50,000.

An arrest affidavit indicated that officers were sent to the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue to a hotel where the victim reported that he had been in an argument with his brother and that during the argument, Jeremy Watkins was accused of grabbing the metal bat and beating his brother with it several times, resulting in injuries to his rib cage, arms and face.

The affidavit said the claims were substantiated by a written statement from an uninvolved third party.

Jail records indicate that in addition to the aggravated assault charges, that Watkins was also wanted on a charge of failure to appear on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapons charge out of Arizona.

There was no bond set on that charge.