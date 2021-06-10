Man charged with biting Lacy Lakeview police chief, assaulting other officers

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including fighting with Lacy Lakeview officers following a traffic stop and biting Police Chief John Truehitt.

Ross Michael Wetterman who gave his last address as being in Robinson, remained in the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, assault of a peace officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine following the Wednesday incident.

Police Chief Truehitt said the whole thing started about 9:00 a.m. with the traffic stop in the 200 block of Stanfield. The officer made the stop because there was a covering over the license plate that made it unreadable. Truehitt said the stop would have just been a warning but the officer reported the driver appeared to be under the influence of something and had him step out of the car.

When the driver got out, needles and other items fell out onto the ground and the driver ran.

As the officer gave chase on foot he called for assistance and Chief Truehitt and a detective responded to help.

The driver ran to New Dallas Highway, then began circling back trying to get back to his car. The officer reported that at first he tried to get into the patrol car but it was locked.

He got into his own car through a passenger side door just as the detective drove up. The detective went to the driver’s side to get the keys to prevent him escaping and got into a struggle with the driver.

At that point, Chief Truehitt arrived and got into the back seat of the car and reached over to grab the man’s arm to stop him from punching the detective, which is when the chief was bitten.

The original officer caught up with things about then and a Taser was deployed to subdue the driver.

Chief Truehitt said he complained of a heart condition and shoulder pain, so he was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before he was taken to jail.

Chief Truehitt was treated for the bite.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine was recovered at the scene.