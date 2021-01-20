Man accused of break-in and assaulting his ex-girlfriend

A Waco man is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday night after his ex-friend was assaulted in her South Waco apartment.

Dane Dantrel Anderson was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of family violence burglary of a habitation with intent assault, criminal trespass of a habitation and fleeing from police following the incident that began about 9:00 p.m.

Officers were called to the Abbey Glen Apartments in the 700 block of South 4th Street on a report of a disturbance in progress.

Waco PD spokesman Garen Bynum said when the first officer arrived, he learned that a man later identified as Anderson, had illegally entered his ex’s apartment and had begun assaulting her.

Police said that the victim was able to call 911 for assistance while the attack was still going on with dispatchers being able to communicate to officers on the way that the caller was actively being assaulted during the call.

Bynum said that at some point during the assault two male friends of the victim were able to intervene and stop it.

The victim’s assailant had gone by the time the first officer arrived, but another responding officer was able to spot Anderson in his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Bynum said Anderson continued driving in an apparent attempt to elude officers, but eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody.

Anderson remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning with his bond set at a total of $14,000.