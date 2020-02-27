Man charged with breaking into repair shop to remove truck without paying for service

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges, accused of removing his pickup from a repair shop after hours without paying.

Danny Joe Rodriguez, who lists an address in Azle, Texas, was arrested by McLennan County deputies Wednesday on charges of burglary of a building and theft of service.

An arrest affidavit states that on May 22 of last year, Rodriguez took a Silver 2003 model Ford pickup to a repair shop in Moody, Texas to be worked on, with the eventual bill for parts a labor totaling about $1880.

The affidavit alleges that on April 3, Rodriguez received a ride from a co-worker to get his truck without paying for the repairs.

The affidavit alleges that the shop was entered through a closed door while no one was there and that a tool box was rummaged through to find the keys to another truck that was blocking his in.

The affidavit states that after moving the one truck, Rodriguez’ truck was driven away.

The affidavit further states that Rodriguez was given the opportunity to pay for the work that was done on the truck even after the offense was reported, but failed to do so.

An arrest warrant for Rodriguez was obtained in September, he was located and arrested Wednesday.

Jail records show that in addition to there charges , Rodriguez is being held under $250,000 bond for another charge of theft of service over $2500.