BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – A suspect in a case of arson in Bosque County has been arrested.

Iredell firefighters responded Sunday to a fire at an abandoned building at 206 Eastland Street. As a result of the fire, the building was a total loss.



(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office acted on information provided by the Fire Marshall and conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire. As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for 57-year-old John Dalton Davis, of Iredell.

Sheriff’s deputies found and apprehended Davis without incident on Tuesday. He has been booked into the Bosque County Jail, and is charged with Arson of a Building – a state jail felony. His bond is set at $10,000.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office