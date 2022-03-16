A Waco man is facing charges in connection with the death of a child that had been left in his care.

Hunter Fabor remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of injury to a child and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the death that took place in early October 2021.

An arrest affidavit stated that officers had responded to a home in the 2500 block of Bosque Blvd October 8 regarding what was dispatched as a questionable death.

The officers found the child dead in her pack and play crib.

The affidavit stated that Hunter Fabor had been left to care for the child and stated that the swaddled her and placed her in the crib about 3:00 a.m. and did not wake up to check on her until after noon.

The affidavit stated that the crib contained numerous items including a blanket and a pillow that the child had by lying on face down and swaddled.

The affidavit stated that Fabor had been told repeatedly not to swaddle the child because that would prevent her from rolling over.

The affidavit stated that Fabor admitted swaddling the child and sometimes would cover her face to keep her from looking around.

An autopsy report was quoted in the affidavit as stating the child died as a result of smothering.