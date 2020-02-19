Man charged with choking disabled person

A 79-year-old man has been arrested, accused of choking and hitting a disabled person in the face.

Bobby Lee Herring was arrested by McLennan County deputies after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Coryell County.

Herring was named in a two-count indictment handed down by a Coryell County Grand Jury in connection with an incident that is alleged to have occurred September 30, 2019 with the indictment stated that he did ” intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to the victim a disabled individual, by impeding normal breathing or circulating of blood by applying pressure to her throat or neck” at a location in Coryell County.

It also mentioned “striking her face by means of the Defendant’s hand.”

The court paperwork indicated two separate incidents.

Herring, who listed an address in Rockwall, was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. and was released Wednesday morning at 10:14 a.m. after posting $40,000 bond.