Man charged with choking ex-girlfriend, threatening to put her in her grave

A man is facing felony assault charges following an April 18 incident at a Speegleville area home where a woman was choked, kicked and threatened with her life.

McLennan County deputies located Jordan Arthur Martin Sunday after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies had been called to a home on Randy Drive where they met the victim who said her ex-boyfriend had come to the house with an argument breaking out.

Martin was accused of beginning to damage the fence in the back yard, and when she tried to stop him, the arrest affidavit stating that he started to hit her before grabbing her by the throat.

The affidavit stated that was when the victim was told ” I’m going to put you in your grave tonight” as she was slammed to the ground with the choking continuing.

Others who were there reported pulling him off her as she was thrown to the ground, kicked and hit repeatedly before being kicked one more time with Martin then walking away.

Deputies gathered the information, then obtained the warrant.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail Sunday on a charge of assault family violence strangulation with his bond set at $5,000.