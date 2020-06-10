Man charged with choking, then sexually assaulting a woman

A 31-year-old man who listed a Fort Hood address has been arrested on additional charges of choking and sexual assault as officers followed up on a case dating back to July 6, 2019.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said on this date at 1:27 p.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Terrace Drive on a reported domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument which became physical.

At this time the suspect, identified as William Douglas Spilman, was arrested for assault bodily injury.

As the investigation later unfolded, officers determined that during the argument, the victim was grabbed by the neck with two hands – cutting off her breath and causing her to lose consciousness.

The victim was then sexually assaulted.

The Bell County District Attorney returned two complaints on the new charges, and police located Spilman Monday in the 400 block of Alpine Street – where he was detained.

Bond was set at a total of $100,000.