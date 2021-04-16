Man charged with doing over $30,000 damage to a home

An Elm Mott man already out of bond on other charges, has now been charged with criminal mischief over $30,000 after a home and its contents were heavily damaged and is back in jail.

An arrest affidavit naming Sean Xavier McGrath as the suspect, stated that the victim said she had left the home after she said McGrath was acting strangely and possibly under the influence of drugs.

She said when she returned home later she found the front door broken and most of the windows in the home broken.

The affidavit stated that when deputies arrived they searched the house to make sure no one was inside and noted that seven exterior windows were broken, two exterior and five interior doors were broken, and most of the furniture and the television were smashed.

The deputy stated in the affidavit that it appeared someone went through the house breaking everything he could.

A red Mitsubishi was found outside with several windows broken.

Estimated damage was over $30,000 total.

McGrath was taken to the McLennan County jail where he remained Friday.

Jail records indicated that he also had charges in other cases out of Waco for injury to a child, evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated robbery along with charges out of Lacy Lakeview for evading in a vehicle and charges out of Bellmead for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and two counts of terroristic threat.

There was also record of a DPS charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Total bond was set at $255,000 with bond still pending Friday on three of the charges.