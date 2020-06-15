Man charged with driving on sidewalk, hitting pedestrians

Killeen police report tracking down a man accused of driving up on a sidewalk and striking two people walking there.

Bond was set at $205,000 for 27-year-old Jordan Mikal Smart who was located Friday and booked into the Bell County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred May 24 in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive aabout 10:42 p.m.

An SUV was traveling south in the outside lane and the two victims were walking north of the sidewalk.

Investigators said it appeared the SUV was traveling at an unsafe speed when the driver drove up on the sidewalk striking the two victims.

The driver then continued through a parking lot and fled the area in the vehicle.

Both of the victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

One has since been released, but the other is still in the hospital and is still listed in critical condition.