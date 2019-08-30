Man charged with exposing himself at a Woodway hotel

WOODWAY, Texas – Woodway Police report arresting a 26-year-old man Thursday on charges of indecent exposure following a daytime incident at a local hotel.

Police say they traced Franklin Omangah Obiri through a car left at a neighboring business and confirmed his identity when the victim picked him from a photo lineup.

A Woodway police spokesman said the incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn on August 1.

The female victim told police she had been sitting at a picnic table at the hotel when a man walked up, sat across from her, and partially undressed – exposing himself. The woman fled and called police.

Investigators said they determined the man left his car at the convenience store next door, coming back to get it later.

Police traced the registration of the vehicle and also got a clue to the man’s location through an apartment complex parking sticker on the vehicle.

They were able to interview the man when he came back to get the car and later get a warrant for his arrest after the victim picked him from the photo lineup.

Then on Friday, he was named in another charge of indecent exposure filed by Waco Police and also had a charge listed on the jail roster of assault by contact in another case.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon.