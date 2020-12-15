Man charged with exposing himself to citizens and police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dale Clinton Russell III

Temple police report arresting a 37-year-old man on charges of indecent exposure, and found themselves becoming witnesses in the case.

Officers Monday were called to the 800 block of South 30th street on a report that a man was exposing himself to others.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said that when officers arrived, a man pulled his pants down and exposed himself to the officers.

Officers took a man identified as Dale Clinton Russell III into custody on a charge of indecent exposure.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene and transported Russell to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where he was evaluated, then transported to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

January 01 2021 12:00 am
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected