Man charged with exposing himself to citizens and police

Temple police report arresting a 37-year-old man on charges of indecent exposure, and found themselves becoming witnesses in the case.

Officers Monday were called to the 800 block of South 30th street on a report that a man was exposing himself to others.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said that when officers arrived, a man pulled his pants down and exposed himself to the officers.

Officers took a man identified as Dale Clinton Russell III into custody on a charge of indecent exposure.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene and transported Russell to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where he was evaluated, then transported to the Bell County Jail.