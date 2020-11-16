Man charged with exposing himself to woman and young child

Bellmead Police report arresting a local man following a short chase after a woman called to report a man had exposed himself to her and her child at a Bellmead car wash.

The incident occurred Sunday at the car wash in the 500 block of North Loop 340.

The arrest affidavit stated the victim told officers she was vacuuming out her vehicle when the man stood next to her vehicle and exposed himself.

The officer was very close by and responded quickly and spotted the possible suspect still there in a silver SUV.

The officer reported he tried to drive away, coming toward the officer and almost hitting another car.

The officer noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt and activated overhead lights to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued forward, then made au-turn, finally coming to a stop in the 900 block of North Loop 340 .

The driver, later identified as Bryant Dewayne Priest, was described as jumping out of the vehicle as the officer approached, with the affidavit quoting the officer as saying his pants were falling off and were unbuttoned.

The officer also noticed a large knife on the floor of the vehicle and smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The affidavit said a search of the vehicle turned up a material believed to be THC wax and a clear bag with a green leafy substance inside. The material was sent to a DPS crime lab.

Priest was taken to the McLennan County Jail on initial charges of indecency with a child by exposure and possession of marijuana.