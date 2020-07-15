Man charged with exposure in Temple Walmart

Albert Devilla Estes

Temple police have tracked down a 57-year-old man they say is suspected of exposing himself to Walmart shoppers back in March.

Albert Estes was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure Tuesday.

It was on March 14 that Temple officers were sent to the Walmart on West Adams and were told that a man had been exposing himself.

Police identified him as a suspect two days later and Justice of the Peace Barfield issued an arrest warrant for him.

He was located and taken into custody on Tuesday.

