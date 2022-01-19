Hewitt police say that with the help of TSTC police, a man wanted for felony stalking and sexual assault has been arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said TSTC officers found him on campus and held him until Hewitt officers could arrive and serve him with the warrants that had previously been obtained for Jacob Nelson.

Chief Devlin said that in consultation with the DA’s office the stalking charges had been prepared even as they were investigating the sexual assault report.

Chief Devlin said the assault was reported November 10, 2021 when the victim called police to report the man had entered her apartment through a window after finding the door locked.

In the course of that investigation the victim provided information including numerous text messages and emails going back two to three years, with further information of notes being left for her in various locations.

Chief Devlin noted that the nature of the communications took it past what investigators would have called simple harassment and the upgraded charge was sought.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday with his bond set at a total of $35,000.