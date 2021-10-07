Man charged with firing a shot, then setting a woman’s laundry on fire

Temple police have arrested a 17-year-old Temple man they had been seeking in connection with an August incident in which a woman was shot at and a tub of her clothes set on fire.

An arrest affidavit stated that on August 2, police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of North 7th Street in Temple in regard to a violent domestic disturbance with weapons involved.

When they got there, officers were told by the woman who had called 9-1-1 that her boyfriend had been arguing over her SNAP benefits when the man pulled a gun, pointed at her, then fired a shot that went into the floor.

She told officers her infant child was with her in the living room when it happened.

She had gone outside to call for help when she noticed that the man had set a tub of her clothes on fire out in the driveway.

He then fled.

Arriving officers had found the clothes still burning and had put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The affidavit stated that officers also recovered bullet fragments and a spent shell casing, along with damage to the floor and two places on a wall.

Following their investigation police obtained a warrant for the arrest of DJ Cadillac Stockton for aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

He was located Wednesday and taken into custody and booked into the Bell County Jail.