Man charged with firing at Coryell County deputies

A 37-year-old Coryell County man was being held in the Coryell County jail with his bond set at $1,175,000 charged with firing at Coryell County deputies during a pursuit last week.

Justin Cole Vasta was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and evading arrest or detention in connection with an incident that occurred last Wednesday afternoon.

An arrest affidavit stated that Coryell County deputies were searching a stolen Chevy pickup pulling a trailer with lawn mowers off Highway 36 about 1:00 p.m. and looking for a black car that had been seen in the area where the truck was found.

The vehicle was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on a rural road and deputies attempted to stop it.

The pursuit entered FM 215 with the vehicle described as swerving driving on and off the road, with the pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

At that point a Sheriff’s Office sergeant noted seeing the driver pointing a handgun out the window and firing in the direction of the pursuing officers.

At one point deputies lost sight of the vehicle, then later spotted a gate that had been crashed through.

Deputies set up a perimeter and later recovered the vehicle near a residence on Coryell County road 223 with the affidavit stating that several firearms were recovered.