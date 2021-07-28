Man charged with firing at passing car in Killeen

Xxavvian Xstephan Xdshun Lane

Killeen police report a 24-year-old man has been held in connection with what might be described as a “reverse drive-by shooting.”

Xxavvian Xstephan Xdshun Lane was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – with his bond set at $95,000.

Early Monday morning, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Lake Road in connection with a call of shots fired.

When they got there, officers were told the actual incident occurred in the 3300 block of Bassett Drive as the victims drove by a residence there.

As they passed, a man had fired toward their vehicle – shattering a window.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was determined the parties involved had been having some kind of ongoing dispute.

Lane was identified as a suspect in the case, and was arrested.

