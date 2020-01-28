Man charged with firing shotgun at his roommate

Temple police report a 72-year-old man is being held on charges he fired a shotgun at his roommate,

Police spokeman Chris Christoff said officers were called to the 100 block of West Avenue L shortly before noon Monday regarding a disturbance.

They spoke with the victim who said that his roommate had fired the blast at him, then left the residence.

The victim was not hit by any of the pellets.

Police identified 72-year-old Jessie Berry, Jr as the suspect and began looking for him.

Then later, at 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Sixth Street on a welfare call.

There they found Berry, who officers said appeared intoxicated.

He was initially charged with public intoxication, the in connection was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Bell County Jail.