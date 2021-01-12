Man charged with firing shots at the Bellmead Delta Inn

Bellmead police have filed multiple charges against a man accused of firing shots at a man and a woman at the Delta Inn motel on Sunday.

Police were called to the motel in the 1500 block of Hogan Lane regarding shots being fired from a black Ford Escape.

As officers arrived on the scene they spotted the car leaving the parking lot and attempted to get it stopped.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Old Dallas Road and the occupants, including children ages four and eight were identified.

Joshua Hancock was identified as a passenger in the car, with the arrest affidavit quoting the children as saying ” Josh shot the gun.”

A witness at the Delta Inn told police the man shooting wore a gray shirt with black sleeves and had a mustache, matching Hancock’s description.

Witnesses said that Hancock had gotten into an argument with a man and woman, with the man fleeing from him.

The witness was quoted in the arrest affidavit as saying Hancock fired a pistol at him.

The woman ran in the opposite direction with the witness saying Hancock turned and fired at her as well.

The affidavit stated that Hancock had gone to the location with the two children in the car and had fired the pistol while standing by the car with the children inside.

Hancock was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

He had been out on bond on other charges out of Lacy Lakeview at the time of his new arrest and they had gone off his bond on the charges of assault family violence with previous conviction, interfering with request for emergency assistance with previous conviction and terroristic threat.

The bond on the new charges totaled $40,000