Man charged with firing shots during family disturbance

A 40-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail Monday under a total of $205,000 bond after being arrested in connection with a violent family disturbance that occurred last Wednesday.

Morris Smith, jr was being held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm within a municipality.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Saddle Drive Wednesday at 9:12 p.m.

They were told that a man, later identified as Smith, drove to the residence of a family member, entered the house unannounced and displayed a weapon.

He was accused of pointing the firearm at all four victims and of striking one man in the face.

Further words were exchanged and the man left the home and fired one shot into the ground.

He was gone before police arrived, but officers were able to obtain his home address and were able to locate him later and taken him into custody.