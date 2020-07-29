Man charged with firing shots, threatening woman at apartment complex

A man described in an arrest affidavit as a known gang member and a convicted felon has been arrested, accused of firing several shots in the presence of a woman and her children at a Waco apartment complex back in May.

Deotis Sanders-Gray was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of deadly conduct and a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An arrest affidavit stated that the incident took place at the Estella Maxey apartment complex on Delano Avenue May 26.

Police said the incident occurred at the complex following a fight earlier at another location.

The affidavit stated that several witnesses saw the suspect get out of a vehicle and said ” I ain’t fixing to do no fighting, ” before pulling out a silver handgun and firing four to five shots in the air.

he is then accused of pointing the weapon at a woman, her mother, her boyfriend and her children.

After being told there were kids present, the affidavit said the suspect’s sister pushed him back and he fired three more shots in the air.

The victim gave a written statement identifying the suspect who the affidavit stated was a confirmed gang member and who had a previous felony conviction for burglary, leading to the felon in possession of a firearm charge.