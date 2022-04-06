Waco, Tx ( FOX 44)–A 27-year-old Waco man has been arrested on a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in connection with a February crash that left three people seriously injured.

Desmond Saquan Royal was himself injured in the crash, but initially told officers he had been assaulted and his car stolen.

An arrest affidavit stated that on February 25, 2022 a 2004 Jaguar police say was driven by Royal, ran a stop sign at South 9th Street and Bagby Avenue striking a 2018 Toyota.

The driver of the Jaguar fled on foot.

All three occupants of the Toyota were taken to the hospital, with one there for an extended period of time suffering from a fractured pelvis and spinal injuries.

The affidavit stated that the suspected driver showed up at the hospital a couple hours later with a story that he had been hit over the head while checking his tires and that someone had stolen his car.

The affidavit stated that later in an interview with the investigating officer, he gave a statement about driving the vehicle and claimed his brakes failed, further stating that he had been drinking Apple Crown at the time.

The affidavit stated that a partial bottle was found in the car along with his cell phone.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Royal March 8 and he was found and arrested on Tuesday.

Bond was set at $10,000.