Man charged with gun threat following argument

A 34-year-old Killeen man has been arrested after officers investigated a handgun threat incident.
Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the arrest followed a Sunday night incident in the 1100 block of North 6th Street.
Police were called at 11:44 p.m. in reference to a man with a gun.
The victim told police there had been an argument with the man leaving the residence.
The victim told police the man later returned brandishing a handgun.
Officers found a suspect who initially gave them false identifying information.
He was initially taken to the Killeen City Jail, later booked into Bell County after being identified as Tyrell Stephon-Kelly Scott.
Bond was set at $105,000 for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.