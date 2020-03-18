Closings
Man charged with gun threat following argument

Tyrell Stephon Kelly Scott

A 34-year-old Killeen man has been arrested after officers investigated a handgun threat incident.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the arrest followed a Sunday night incident in the 1100 block of North 6th Street.

Police were called at 11:44 p.m. in reference to a man with a gun.

The victim told police there had been an argument with the man leaving the residence.

The victim told police the man later returned brandishing a handgun.

Officers found a suspect who initially gave them false identifying information.

He was initially taken to the Killeen City Jail, later booked into Bell County after being identified as Tyrell Stephon-Kelly Scott.

Bond was set at $105,000 for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.

