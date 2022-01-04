An 18-year-old man remains in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday in connection with a 14-year-old being held against their will at a Waco home on New Year’s Day.

Nathan Klobucar was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in the incident which occurred near the 2800 block of Gorman Avenue.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police received a call from a family member of the victim at 4:38 a.m. New Year’s Day regarding the incident. Police were told the victim was not being allowed to leave, and that the suspect had a handgun.

Police said the weapon was not fired, but he allegedly threatened to use it to keep the victim there.

Family members were finally able to go to the location and safely get the victim, then called police to report the action.

Officers were able to find Klobucar at the Gorman Avenue location, and took him into custody.

Bond was set at $35,000 on the two charges, but jail records indicate Klobucar was also being held on a separate order from 74th District Court, with no bond listed for that order.