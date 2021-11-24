Man charged with impersonating FBI agent, displaying weapons

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A 29-year-old man was booked into the Coryell County Jail Tuesday on charges that he claimed to be an FBI agent and displayed firearms during an incident in which a car was about to be towed.

Devin Marquette Meadows remained in the Jail Wednesday, with his bond set at a total of $225,000 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident began when a red Corvette was tagged for towing after it was spotted by a Coryell County deputy on the US Highway 190 Bypass south of Copperas Cove.

When the owner met with deputies and police officers at the scene, he was described as aggressive and hostile, and said that he was with the FBI.

Later when a tow truck was dispatched to pick up the car, the driver reported that he had been threatened first with a handgun, then with an AR-15 rifle from the man who claimed to be with the FBI, and who said there was evidence in the car.

When deputies returned to the scene, Meadows approached the deputies – one of whom drew his duty weapon and ordered him to the ground, where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The affidavit stated that as another deputy was taking him to the jail, he had continued to claim that he was with the FBI.