Man charged with intentionally ramming vehicles, pedestrian injured

Harlan Lee Conway

Killeen police report multiple cars were damaged and a pedestrian trapped between two of them injured when a man intentionally rammed them.

Police identified 42-year-old Harlan Lee Conway as the suspected driver of a silver Jeep involved in the incident that took place back in June, tracked him down and arrested him.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at a total of $140,000.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation began when officers were called to the 4400 block of Colonel Drive about 6:24 p.m. June 22 on a report of a car crash with a pedestrian being injured.

When officers arrived, they were told that the driver of a silver jeep had been going east on Colonel Drive and intentionally struck the driver’s side of a white Subaru parked by the road.

The driver then continued eastbound and struck a black Subaru that was parked.

The impact caused the black Subaru to be pushed forward and strike the rear of a blue Subaru, trapping the pedestrian between the two cars.

The driver then fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information.

The pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was handled by the Killeen Police Department General Crimes Unit who determined that the suspect appeared to have intentionally struck the vehicles with his own.

They identified Conway as the suspect and obtained the arrest warrant for him.

