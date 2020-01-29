Man charged with kidnapping, firearms violation

Gatesville Police report a 47-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges, accused of holding a woman at a home in Gatesville for two days against her will.

Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said that the victim managed to get away and call police Monday afternoon to report there was a man with a gun at a residence in the 500 block of State School Road.

She told officers the man had pointed a gun at her at a location in Waco over the weekend and forced her to drive him to his parent’s home in Gatesville, then would not let her leave.

She told officers he threatened to kill her and her family.

Police went to the address and contacted the man identified as Robert Warner Cross and took him into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

They also found a weapon with him and determined that he had a previous felony conviction and filed the additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

There was also a McLennan County arrest warrant for him after bond had been forfeited in a burglary case.

The female victim was not injured.

Police say the two were married but did not live together.