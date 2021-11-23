Man charged with kidnapping related to a car theft in Belton

What Belton police say was an apparent theft of a motor vehicle has led to kidnapping charges against a 37-year-old Austin man.

Sean Mitchell Harris was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident which occurred back in October.

The victim told the officer a man had entered the vehicle at the intersection of I-14 eastbound and South Loop 121.

The man who entered the car forced the driver to run a red light, then forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove off.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the case, with police obtaining the warrant for aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bond for Harris had not been set, as of Tuesday morning.