Man charged with kidnapping woman in West, driving her to Ft Worth

McLennan County deputies say a woman they say was kidnapped in West was tracked by her cellphone to Fort Worth where police there took her alleged kidnapper into custody.

Deputies then went to Fort Worth and arrested Felipe Angel Palacios and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

An arrest affidavit stated in incident began late Saturday night at a home on Old Dallas Highway in West.

Deputies were dispatched to that location just before midnight where a woman said her daughter had been taken against her will.

She told deputies her daughter had been there together with Palacios, had gotten into an argument and had gone back to his truck to retrieve her keys.

While she was in the truck, Palacios was accused of driving away with her inside and refusing to let her out.

The affidavit stated she called her mother saying she could not get out of the truck.

The affidavit then stated her phone was taken from her to prevent further calling for help.

The affidavit stated that while driving down the road that Palacios began punching her in the back of the head and in the stomach, knowing she was pregnant.

Deputies were able to ping her cell phone and when it was determined where in Fort Worth they were, Fort Worth police were able to locate them and detain Palacios.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and Mclennan County deputies met Fort Worth Police to take custody of Palacios and take him to the McLennan County Jail.

He was booked in on charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony with bond set at $40,000.

He remained in the jail Tuesday on that charges and on multiple outstanding traffic warrants.