Man charged with killing dog with an arrow

A 34-year-old McLennan County man has been arrested on a felony cruelty to animals charge after a dog being walked on a leash by his owner was killed with an arrow.

The warrant leading to the arrest of Taylor Colton Riley was obtained after McLennan County deputies completed their investigation into the death of a dog named Bailey who was killed November 26th.

The arrest affidavit stated that the dog’s owner was walking his dog in a common area in the 300 block of Kingston Drive while Riley was shooting arrows at a target.

As the man walking his dog opened a gate joining the common area, the dog which was on a leash went through the gate first and was shot with his owner just behind him.

The affidavit said Riley was accused of “recklessly firing an arrow from a bow in a residential neighborhood which struck and killed a dog being walked by its owner.”

Riley was booked into the jail late Sunday night and posted $3000 bond and was released Monday morning.