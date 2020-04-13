Man charged with leaving scene of accident that hurt a mom and three kids

Closings
Local News
An 18-year-old Temple man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that sent a woman and her three children to the hospital.

Temple police found Benjamin Williams hiding in a back yard near the accident scene after he fled the crash Saturday afternoon.

Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said Saturday about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Azalea Drive and Lowes Drive involving an Audi 4-door sedan and a Chevrolet Malibu.

Christoff said the occupants of the Chevrolet were a mother and three children, all of whom were transported to the hospital.

The mother was seriously hurt, but the children all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, identified as Williams, was reported to have fled fthe scene on foot.

He was located nearby in the backyard of a residence located east of the crash scene, and was transported to Bell County Jail on a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

