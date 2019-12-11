Man charged with Logan’s Roadhouse break in

Waco police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested after the glass doors of a local restaurant were smashed in a Tuesday morning break in.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said officers had been sent to Logan’s Roadhouse at 2806 West Loop 340 at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when the alarm went off.

When they got there, they found a man identified as 50-year-old Arlan Edward Dixon inside the business after the door had been smashed with a hammer.

Swanton said as officers attempted to take the man into custody a fight broke out with one officer being injured.

The officer was treated and released at Premier ER and Dixon was arrested for burglary of a building and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.