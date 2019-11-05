Man charged with luring teen, sexually assaulting

Waco police quickly rounded up a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl Sunday.

Eliud Deleon Deleon was charged with sexual assault of a child following the incident in a south Waco hotel.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said the victim had met the man at a south Waco store and was convinced to go with him to his hotel room on the pretense of getting some cigarettes.

She later said she was assaulted there, left and went home to immediately make an outcry.

After talking with police she gave them information on where her alleged assailant was staying and he was taken into custody.