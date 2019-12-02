Man charged with making fake web page, impersonating woman

A 30-year-old Temple man was arrested Sunday night on charges he created a website advertising a woman for sex.

Officers had obtained the warrant for Aaron Lee Culp November 27 after tracking him down in an investigation that began back in March.

The victim had come to the police station March 14 to report that someone had made the website as if they were her, advertising that she wanted to receive money for sex.

The victim told police she did not create the website and did not give anyone else permission to create the page either.

Officers made the arrest at a location in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of online impersonation.

Bond was set at $100,000 for the third degree felony charge.