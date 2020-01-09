Man charged with making videos in restroom

Joshua Lamont Lewis

A 22-year-old Temple man has been arrested on a charge of ” Invasive visual recording” in a rest room.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the complaint came in at 11:40 a.m. on January 3 from the H-E-B store at 3002 South 31st Street in reference to someone ” filming people” in the men’s restroom.

Officers were able to develop Joshua Lamont Lewis as a suspect.

Investigators said they interviewed Lewis who gave them a statement concerning the incident.

After further investigation, Weems said a warrant for Lewis was obtained Wednesday and he was taken into custody at a location in the 2100 block of West Avenue D.

He was then booked into the Bell County Jail.

