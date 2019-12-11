Man charged with murder after victim in a fight dies

Waco police have arrested a man they say was involved in a fight that left another man with injuries from which he later died.

Police say it was back on July 7 that officers responded to the New Road Inn at 4000 South J.H. Kultgen after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When they got there they found two men had been fight.

During that fight, 38-year-old Steven Porter received what were termed “significant injuries”.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died eleven days later.

Police say the other man, identified as Rudy Benavidez Garcia fled the scene without calling for help for the victim.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and Garcia was located Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Garcia was booked into the McLennan County Jail charged with the murder of Steven Porter.