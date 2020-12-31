Man charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, victims asked to come forward

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Registered Sex Offender in Bell County has been arrested and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor – a second degree felony.

Kirk McClain Douglas’s arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Clifford Coleman. Suggested bond amount is $100,000. Douglas is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The Special Crimes Unit is requesting any minor who has had sexual contact with Douglas to please contact their office at 254-933-6769.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department