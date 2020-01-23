Man charged with promoting prostitution on the web

A sting operation run by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigator has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man on charges of promotion of prostitution via the internet.

Kevin Currin was arrested Wednesday and posted $5000 bond and was released later the same day.

The arrest affidavit filed with the court in the case indicated the investigator had observed an advertisement for sex for a fee online on a website known to be used for prostitution and human trafficking.

The investigator made contact with the person in the ad and agreed to a meeting at a local hotel.

When the woman realized she had been caught up in a sting, she agreed to cooperate in the investigation.

Through examining her phone, he obtained the user name and password for the website where the ads were posted.

The user name was an email that contained a name leading to identifying Currin as a suspect.

The affidavit also noted that a search of a law enforcement database revealed advertisements for sex not only in Texas, but also in North Carolina.

A warrant was obtained an Currin was arrested Wednesday.