Man charged with pulling gun on Harker Heights Walmart employee

Harker Heights police report arresting a 25-year-old old man on charges he pulled a gun on a Walmart employee who tried to stop him from taking merchandise out of the store.

HHPD officers were called to the Walmart in the 2000 block of Heights Drive at 9:07 p.m. Friday on a report of a robbery.

Walmart employees told police that a man had been taking items out of the store store without paying from them and when he was approached, pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at one of the employees.

He then ran into the parking lot and was reported hiding behind vehicles and working his way toward the Murphy gas station on the east side of the parking lot when he was located by police officers.

He was taken into custody and disarmed.

He was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Pauu-Talaga.

He was arraigned Saturday with Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke setting his bond at $100,000.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail and remained there Monday.