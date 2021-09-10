Man charged with punching and strangling mother of his children

Waco police report a local man has been arrested and charged in connection with punching and choking a woman police say was the mother of his children.

Juandre Boris Booker remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday burglary of a habitation strangulation in connection with an incident that occurred back on July 17.

The arrest affidavit for Booker states that on that date officers were called to the 1000 block of Delano Avenue on a a domestic disturbance call where they found the female victim.

The affidavit stated a man forced is way into the victim’s apartment without her consent and immediately began to assault her.

The affidavit stated the victim was punched multiple times with a closed fist and on multiple occasions during the attack he assailant was accused of placing his hands and arms round her neck which “impeded her normal breathing”.

The affidavit stated that the victim said her attacker told her multiple times that he was going to kill her.

Through the investigation, police determined that Juandre Booker was their suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained August 11, he was found and booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday.