Man charged with punching five-year-old in the face

A 32-year-old Killeen man was being held under $100,000 bond, charged with knocking a tooth out of a five-year-old boy with his fist.

Taelon Deshawn Chandler remained in the Bell County Jail a Thursday on a charge of injury to a child with intent bodily injury after police completed their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred back on July 18.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive at 8:18 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The reporting person said that a man had assaulted the five-year-old, punching him with a closed fist and causing the child’s tooth to fall out.

Police obtained the warrant and located Chandler in the 500 block of Pond View on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident.