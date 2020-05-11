Man charged with ramming car multiple times as victims fled

McLennan County deputies report a 58-year-old man was taken into custody following an incident in which a car carrying his girlfriend and two others was rammed repeatedly as they were driving to the Waco Police station to escape him.

When it was all over, Timothy Thomas was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The arrest affidavit for Thomas said deputies were first called at 11:10 p.m. Saturday regarding what was termed a ” rolling domestic disturbance” in the area of Wortham bend road and McGary Road.

The caller said they were being followed and rammed by a man driving a maroon colored 2005 Pontiac.

The caller said they were on the way to the Waco Police station, so the dispatcher had Waco units standing by at the station.

The man following them turned off as they entered the police station parking lot.

The victim told deputies she had been in an argument with her long time boyfriend at their home on Patrick Road and had called her sister to pick her up.

She had begun walking down the road while her ride was on the way.

She told deputies Thomas followed in his car.

The affidavit stated that after she was picked up, Thomas rammed the back of their car twice, then pulled around and blocked the road.

The affidavit said he walked back to their car and rammed the door with his body as they attempted to drive around him to get away.

The affidavit said their car was rammed two more times on the way to the police station.

Deputies went back to the home on Patrick Road and took Thomas into custody.

Bond was set at a total of $150,000.

All three persons in the car that was rammed asked for an emergency protective order against him.