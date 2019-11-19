Man charged with robbery at knifepoint at Walmart store

Waco police have tracked down their suspect in an incident in which store security personnel at a Walmart store were threatened by a man with a knife as they tried to stop him from taking merchandise that had not been paid for.

Donald Ray Burnett was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

He also had three other separate arrest warrants for theft with prior convictions.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said the robbery charge stemmed from an incident at the Walmart in the 600 block of Hewitt October 23.

Police were told that a man had been seen taking several items from the shelves, then going out of the store without paying for them.

Security personnel confronted him in the parking lot at which time he pulled a large knife and they backed off, letting him get away with the items.

Police were able to identify Burnett as a suspect in the case and picked him up Monday.